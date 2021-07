Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid back in 2019, and it appears things are really picking up on set. The crew was spotted in Sardinia, Italy, filming what appears to be the "Kiss The Girl" scene of the original movie from 1989. And yes, we're thinking what you're thinking: "Isn't Ariel's dress blue when she goes out on the boat with Prince Eric?" Uh-huh, you're right. But Ariel also wears a pink ballgown during her stay at the castle later on, so it could just be that American costume designer Colleen Atwood is bringing a twist to the traditional wardrobe from the animation.