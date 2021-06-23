Sandy Twp. Supervisors defend move to halt consolidation process
DuBOIS — Resident Barry Abbott questioned the Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting Monday, about where they stand on consolidation with the City of DuBois. At their meeting on June 7, the supervisors, citing the results of a recent survey conducted to evaluate public interest in a proposed consolidation with the city, voted to stop the process which could have led to joining the two municipalities together.www.thecourierexpress.com