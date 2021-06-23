Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

After drenching start to the week, signs of isolated storm coverage

By Rich Jones
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqAVn_0acr3Jc100

Jacksonville, Fl — The morning is starting off dry and quiet, but very humid. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking midday and afternoon rain and storms.

“The showers and storms will consolidate either side of US 301 corridor to I-95, where the sea breeze will kind of enhance some of those showers. Heavy rain the main threat with some gusty winds and perhaps a few lightning strikes”, said Bedenbaugh.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s the next several days, and we will have isolated showers and storms into the end of the week.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Lightning Strikes#Action News Jax#Flaglersurf1#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Podcast
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Elsa pouring on Jamaica & Cuba

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH “The Ins &...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WOKV

Demolition preparations begin at condo with storm looming

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers suspended their search for the living and the dead in the rubble of a collapsed South Florida condo building Saturday to allow crews to start preparing the unstable remainder of the structure for demolition ahead of a tropical storm. The search and rescue mission...
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches

HAVANA — (AP) — Cuba evacuated 70,000 people along the island’s southern region on Sunday amid fears that Tropical Storm Elsa could unleash heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. The Cuban government had opened shelters and moved to protect sugarcane and cocoa crops ahead...
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba amid fears of flooding

HAVANA — (AP) — Cuba prepared to evacuate people along the island’s southern region on Sunday amid fears that Tropical Storm Elsa could unleash heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. The government opened shelters and moved to protect sugarcane and cocoa crops ahead of...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WOKV

Surfside condo collapse: Crews prepare building for demolition

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Workers bored holes and prepared the remaining portion of a South Florida condominium that collapsed for demolition on Sunday. The majority of the preparation for the blast at Champlain Towers South was complete Sunday morning, so the building could come down that night. “Our top priority is...