WATCH: Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner lead Connecticut Sun to win over Dallas Wings

By Jarrett Hoffman
 11 days ago

The Connecticut Sun have snapped a season-high three-game losing streak following an 80-70 win over the Dallas Wings. This was their first win without leading scorer Jonquel Jones who is not expected to be back until as early as next week due to overseas obligations.

The Sun improve to 9-5 on the season including a 6-1 record on their home floor. Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings drop to 6-8 having lost three of their last four games.

Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner helped lead the Sun to victory combining for 51 points in the game. Jones finished with 26 points on 69% shooting and five rebounds while Bonner finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Kaila Charles recorded a double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals while Jasmine Thomas had 11 points, four assists and two blocks.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 18 points, five assists and three steals. In her 69 career games, she has scored in double figures 64 times including 51 times consecutively.

Satou Sabally was the only other player to score in double figures for the Wings finishing with 16 points connecting on a season-high three three-pointers adding four rebounds.

Despite the Wings outshooting the Sun 56% to 40%, it was the Sun leading at the end of the first quarter 20-19. Kaila Charles scored nine of her 12 points in the first quarter.

The Wings began to take control of the game in the second quarter outscoring the Sun 19-10 taking a 38-30 lead at halftime. The Wings’ run was aided by the Sun’s inability to take care of the basketball turning the ball over five times compared to zero from the Wings.

In the third quarter, the Wings continued to hold the momentum building their lead to 14 points through the first three minutes. However, Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner began to put the team on their back lead the Sun on a 26-7 run to taking back the lead and would not relinquish it for the remainder of the game.

Jones and Bonner combined to score 23 of the Sun’s 28 points in the third quarter. The Sun would coast to victory in the fourth quarter leading by as many as 12 points in the period.

