Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

The Euro 2020 Fiver: Scotland’s floorshow reaches its last dance

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1954 Scotland went out in the group stage. In 1958 Scotland went out in the group stage. In 1974 Scotland went out in the group stage. In 1978 Scotland went out in the group stage. In 1982 Scotland went out in the group stage. In 1986 Scotland went out in the group stage. In 1990 Scotland went out in the group stage. In 1992 Scotland went out in the group stage. In 1996 Scotland went out in the group stage. In 1998 Scotland went out in the group stage. In Euro Not 2020 Scotland … well. They weren’t even sent homeward to think again; this time the tearful, painful exit took place at Hampden Park itself.

www.theguardian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darlo#Mcfiver#The Auld Enemy#Caledonian Navy#The Tartan Army#Ecosse#Croats#Czechs#European#Bobs Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
News Break
Theater & Dance
Country
Netherlands
Place
Rome, IT
Related
SoccerThe Independent

Euro 2020 matchday 10: Wales reach last 16 despite defeat by indomitable Italy

Wales reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 after a gutsy display in a 1-0 defeat by Italy and Switzerland kept their own hopes alive after beating Turkey 3-1. Rob Page’s Wales played the last 35 minutes with 10 men in Rome after Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Federico Bernardeschi.
SoccerTelegraph

Scotland eliminated from Euro 2020 as classy Croatia progress to last-16

Accurate McGregor strike cancels out Vlasic's opener for Croatia. But Modric stunner and Perisic header prove too much for Scotland. Croatia finish in second place in Group D; winless Scotland eliminated. There will come a day when Scotland finally make it to the knockout stages of a major tournament but,...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Spain score five against Slovakia to reach last 16

Watch highlights as Spain earned their first win at Euro 2020 in style as they thrashed Slovakia to progress as Group E runners-up and set up a last-16 tie with Croatia. MATCH REPORT: Spain thrash Slovakia to reach last 16. COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC.
UEFAchatsports.com

Euro 2020: Shaqiri scores twice, Williams and Wilson reach last 16

Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Ashley Williams, Turkey national association football team, Switzerland, Baku, UEFA Euro 2020, Liverpool F.C., score. Shaqiri started Switzerland’s third and final Group A match, against Turkey in Baku, and provided the second and third strikes in their 3-1 win. The Liverpool attacker dispatched a brilliant, right-footed...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: How Luka Modric's genius for Croatia ended Scotland's dreams

Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. Even the most ardent Scotland fan could only gasp in broken-hearted...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Spain prevail in extra-time epic with Croatia to reach Euro 2020 last eight

Copenhagen (AFP) – Spain reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Monday after an epic 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia which sets up a potential mouth-watering clash with world champions France. Spain had looked to be cruising into the quarter-finals at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen thanks to goals from...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Who will Scotland play next at Euro 2020? Possible last-16 opponents

Scotland are hoping to secure qualification for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 when they face Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.The Tartan Army secured a draw with England at Wembley Stadium on Friday night to keep their hopes of reaching the last-16 alive.The result leaves them bottom of Group D but a win over the 2018 World Cup finalists – who lost to England in their opener before drawing with the Czech Republic – will send Scotland through as runners-up or one of the best third-placed teams.With 24 teams at the tournament, the process of determining the...
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

Supporters are having a good time as Scotland begins its Euro 2020 campaign.

Supporters are having a good time as Scotland begins its Euro 2020 campaign. Thousands of Scottish football fans sang the national song at Glasgow’s Euros fan zone ahead of the men’s team’s first major tournament appearance in 23 years. On Monday, Scotland takes on the Czech Republic in their Euro...
SportsSkySports

Tuesday at the Euros: Will England top group and will Scotland make it into the last 16?

All eyes will be on Group D at Euro 2020 on Tuesday, with England and Scotland both playing their final group matches. England will only top Group D if they beat Czech Republic at Wembley after their disappointing 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday, which has attracted widespread criticism for the hosts' lethargic performance, including that of captain Harry Kane - who at this stage in World Cup 2018 had already scored five goals.
UEFAThe Guardian

The Euro 2020 Fiver: bumbling around like a badger trapped on a motorway

“Boooooooooooooooooooooo!” That’s the horrible noise that woke us this morning, reader. What a racket, we thought, before checking the wardrobe to make sure we hadn’t been visited by the spectral presence of Great Granny Fiver again. But no, it turns out a real-life human was responsible for it. Well, almost. You see, $exually Repressed Morris Dancing Fiver was still busy jeering at the telly downstairs three days after England’s goalless draw with Scotland, his little red and white rosette slumped forlornly on his chest as he stared at the blank screen and rocked side to side like an angry little elf. Having been unable to get his head round the idea that his proud footballing nation (no major trophies in 55 years) had been unable to win Friday’s Euro Not 2020 group game, he needed to be yanked back into reality before he disturbed the moody neighbours.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Christensen's world-class strike helps Denmark reach last 16

Watch highlights as Denmark score four in an emphatic victory over Russia on a frantic night in Copenhagen, including a sensational strike from Andreas Christensen. MATCH REPORT: Denmark to face Wales after dramatic win. Watch highlights of Finland v Belgium & Russia v Denmark on BBC One, BBC Two, the...