I loved the sheer bonkers-ness of This is My House (BBC One). I’m not sure how it got on the Beeb because the premise is straight out of Channel 5: four people compete for a grand by pretending they own a house, but only one of them does. A celebrity jury tries to work out who the real owner is. Watching a group of compulsive liars spin crap about the neighbours, justify the weird decor, drink the hot tub water, or declare their love for a complete stranger was oddly addictive. In March, when we were still stuck at home climbing the walls and feeling like summer would never come, it made me laugh like a drain for 60 minutes. Just what I needed.