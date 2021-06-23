Yvonne Weber passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the age of 88, in the peaceful surroundings of her family home with family members by her side. A longtime resident of Colfax, Yvonne was born in Orofino, Aug. 18, 1932, to Earl and Nellie Franklin. She was the oldest of two children. At a young age, her family moved to Kellogg, Idaho, where she attended Elk Creek School, and subsequently Kellogg High School, where she graduated in 1951. Pursuing her interests and love of caring for others, she immediately began nursing training in Wallace, Idaho, where she received her LPN certification, and subsequently started a nursing career at the local Wallace hospital. Her career eventually led her to the Shriners Hospital in Spokane. Later she was called to a nursing position to help the Catholic sisters at the St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax.