Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colfax, WA

Yvonne Weber

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYvonne Weber passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the age of 88, in the peaceful surroundings of her family home with family members by her side. A longtime resident of Colfax, Yvonne was born in Orofino, Aug. 18, 1932, to Earl and Nellie Franklin. She was the oldest of two children. At a young age, her family moved to Kellogg, Idaho, where she attended Elk Creek School, and subsequently Kellogg High School, where she graduated in 1951. Pursuing her interests and love of caring for others, she immediately began nursing training in Wallace, Idaho, where she received her LPN certification, and subsequently started a nursing career at the local Wallace hospital. Her career eventually led her to the Shriners Hospital in Spokane. Later she was called to a nursing position to help the Catholic sisters at the St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax.

dnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Pullman, WA
City
Endicott, WA
City
Colfax, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Cooking#Elk Creek School#Kellogg High School#Lpn#The Shriners Hospital#The St Ignatius Hospital#St Patrick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...