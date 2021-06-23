The Biggest Beauty Trends To Try This Summer, According To 20 Leading Make-Up Artists

We’ve seen an abundance of nail trends this season, and we’re even more surprised how many new designs are getting popular. If floral prints and geometric designs aren’t fitting your styles, opt for a fun summer look with psychedelic nails! That’s right, loopy designs are the perfect choice for your fingertips and will give them a unique look. If you need some inspo before visiting your nail technician, we can help you out. We searched the internet for the most amazing psychedelic nail designs and displayed them below. Take a look at our gallery and find gorgeous ideas on how to pull off this trend!