The Biggest Beauty Trends To Try This Summer, According To 20 Leading Make-Up Artists
Hot girl summer is here, and you’ve already started thinking about ways to update your look: a choppy fringe, blunt bob, or even some chunky highlights à la Bella Hadid. But where do you start when it comes to make-up? What are the colours, textures and styles that will give you that fun, fresh, holiday look even if travelling remains uncertain? How do we want to present ourselves to the world when lockdown restrictions finally ease? To get some inspiration, we asked the industry’s leading make-up artists for their top summer beauty trends.www.vogue.co.uk