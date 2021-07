Sagar Informatics' logistics management software package is intended for planning, management, and implementation of the effective movement and storage of related data, merchandise, and services from origin to destination. SIPL's Logistics Management Solutions also controls the price and your efficient transport management covering everything from order entry and planning-also with automated tour planning - to freight invoicing, fleet management, and Business Intelligence Systems for evaluating your data. To get a free demo, visit: https://www.sagarinfotech.com/Product.aspx/11/Logistics-Management-Software or send us a mail at contact@sagarinfotech.com.