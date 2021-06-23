Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

capradio.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announces new grants for arts and culture organizations under President Biden's American Rescue Plan. The pandemic relief fund set aside $135 million for both the arts and humanities endowments, nearly double the amount that was available to cultural groups in President Trump's CARES Act. Eligibility requirements for NEA grants have also been modified to allow for a broader pool of applicants.

www.capradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans For The Arts#Nea#American Rescue Plan#Arena Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, setting himself up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the latest batch of results in the ranked-choice primary were released on...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy