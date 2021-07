BREWERTON, NY – A large and enthusiastic crowd, a full pit area of race cars and demo cars made Friday at the Brewerton Speedway fun for everyone in attendance. Matt Janczuk from Durhamville, NY, would take the lead on the opening lap of the 40-lap DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region feature. The victory was not an easy one as he had to hold off first Alan Fink, getting through heavy traffic and then late race challenges from Chris Mackey for his first win at the speedway.