BREWERTON, NY – The methanol breathing, clay slinging winged warriors of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Speedweek will invade the Brewerton Speedway Friday, July 2. Add the 800 horsepower, grandstand shaking, Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds plus the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders, it will be a festival of speed to kick off America’s birthday weekend. Mod Lites have the week off.