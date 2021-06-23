Cancel
A new Bay Area housing development is 48 years in the making - and with a dock in every backyard

By John King
San Francisco Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to see how diverse the Bay Area’s new housing can be in 2021, there’s no better place to start than at Delta Coves. In a region that increasingly emphasizes dense housing along centrally located mass transit, the project is nestled against the microscopic downtown of Bethel Island, a happily remote piece of Contra Costa County that is as close to Sacramento as it is to San Francisco. The island has no bus stop, but each of the newcomer’s 494 homesites comes with a dock along the shore of a 145-acre lagoon.

www.sfchronicle.com
#Housing Development#Housing Projects#East Bay#Dock#Board Of Supervisors#Dmb Development#Lehman Brothers#Highway 4#Contra Costa
