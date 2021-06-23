Cancel
Drinks

Premium Mixologist Colas

By Michael Hemsworth
 11 days ago

The Fever-Tree Distillers Cola mixer is a new product from the brand that's arriving in the US to offer consumers with a high-quality way to craft their favorite drink recipes or try something new. The cola is reported to be formulated perfectly for mixing with the best rums and whiskeys...

Tequila
Best Bites: Decoy Premium Seltzers

Best Bites: Decoy Premium Seltzers

Seltzers have had everyone bubbling with excitement for a while now. Napa Valley wine brand Decoy is one of the newest arrivals to this ever-expanding festival of fizz. I sampled four flavors of Decoy Premium Seltzers. They are unusual since their alcohol content comes from an infusion of wine while most hard seltzers on the market are made with brewed cane sugar or malted rice. My favorite flavor is the rose with black cherry. You can drink these nice and cold, on the rocks, or straight out of the can. They are only 5.5% alcohol, so you can sip on an 8.4-ounce can and enjoy the refreshing taste. Cool off at a picnic or after working in the yard.
CHERRY COLA CUPCAKES

CHERRY COLA CUPCAKES

Easy cherry coke cupcakes made with boxed cake mix, maraschino cherries, and Cherry cola for a moist & flavorful chocolate cupcake!. Serve these cherry cola cupcakes with your friends and families during potlucks, BBQs, and or any get-together throughout the year. Pretty cupcakes that are simple to make with a fun twist on classic cherry flavor, due to the addition of Cherry Coke!
New York City, NYBevNET.com

Fever-Tree Unveils Fever-Tree Distillers Cola

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Fever-Tree, the world’s leading producer of premium mixers, which has set a new standard for quality and innovation by crafting the finest mixers to complement the finest spirits, announced Fever-Tree Distillers Cola for Summer 2021. Designed for mixing with the finest rums and whiskeys, the new expression is available nationwide at top bars, restaurants and hotels, as well as spirits retailers such as Total Wine & More, online via Kegworks or on-demand at iconic regional liquor stores, such as Pink Dot and Binny’s (MSRP: $4.99/6.8 fl. oz. 4-pack).
Retailbakingbusiness.com

Consumers pay a premium for branded breads

As consumers indulge in great-tasting and healthy breads, they are showing loyalty to branded products rather than store brands and are willing to pay a higher price for them. It’s a change from the economic downturn 13 years ago when the economic pain was more widespread. “During the Great Recession...
Premium Kids Meals

Premium Kids Meals

Arby's is making itself even more of a family-friendly destination with the debut of its new Kids Meal, which features Premium Chicken Nuggets. Arby's new Kids Meal includes four of the brand's all-new Premium Chicken Nuggets, alongside the recently introduced Crinkle Fries and an Honest Kids apple juice drink. The Premium Chicken Nuggets are made from 100% whole white meat chicken tossed in a crispy, seasoned breading, sand erved alongside your choice of dipping sauce. These nuggests are paired with Crinkle Fries, which are made with accordion-style groves for maximum crispiness, and then lightly salted. Finally, kids can enjoy a Honest Kids Organic Apple Juice to wash it all down.
Sugar-Free Price-Marked Energy Drinks

Sugar-Free Price-Marked Energy Drinks

The Rockstar Original No Sugar energy drink is being rolled out in the UK to offer consumers with a way to boost their energy, while still maintaining their dietary preferences. The energy drink will come in 500ml cans when it formally launches in October and will feature a price-marked pack (PMP) branding that costs £1.19 each. The product follows on the continued preference amongst many consumers to reduce their intake of sugar.
Drinkswinemag.com

Massolino 2017 Margheria Serralunga d'Alba (Barolo)

Wild berry, cedar, scorched earth and camphor form the nose along with spicy accents. Tightly wound and firmly structured, the savory palate also shows finesse, offering dried cherry, blood orange, licorice and tobacco framed in firm, refined tannins. Drink 2025–2032. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 96. Price. Designation. Margheria Serralunga d'Alba. Variety.
Full-Spectrum Hemp Seltzers

Full-Spectrum Hemp Seltzers

The Kaló hemp-infused seltzers range is being expanded by the brand to offer consumers a new lineup of flavors to enjoy this summer. The new flavors include Ruby Red Grapefruit, Black Cherry, Blood Orange Mango and Ginger Lemonade, which each come in 12-ounce cans and boast 15mg of high-grade, full-spectrum hemp. The drinks only contain two-grams of sugar each and have a caloric content of 15-calories.
Gen Z Soda Campaigns

Gen Z Soda Campaigns

The Sprite 'Let’s Be Clear' Campaign is getting ready to be launched by the brand in the UK as a marketing endeavor targeted towards Gen Z shoppers. The campaign focuses on the product's ability to support consumers looking to take time to reset and refresh with a flavorful beverage that is in line with their packaging preferences. The campaign will feature an expansive reach that includes out-of-home and print advertising alongside digital and social media content.
Premium Hydration Bottled Waters

Premium Hydration Bottled Waters

The Jovē alkaline water is a newly launched bottled water from the brand that's formulated to help offer impressive hydration for consumers to benefit from. The bottled water is made with 100% purified water and made with Advanced Cellular Hydration Technology, which is achieved using a patented liquid silica that is charged with electrons and helps to increase alkalinity. This will help the water to hydrate the body in a more optimized manner for enhanced skin and cellular health.
Los Angeles, CAlacucinaitaliana.com

Meet the Italian Mixologist Behind Some of LA’s Best Cocktails

Vincenzo Marianella is perhaps best known for Copa d’Oro, the stylish cocktail bar he ran near Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade that closed in early 2019 after a decade in business. He was also the opening bartender at Hollywood fine dining destination Providence and worked at the exclusive Doheny in Downtown Los Angeles before founding MyMixology. With his company, he’s consulted on programs including SHOREbar and Fia in Santa Monica and currently runs Forma’s inspired cocktail program in Venice.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Starbucks Sparkling Spritz beverages are summertime sensational

Move over those pink drinks and Frappuccino, the Starbucks Sparkling Spritz beverages are summertime perfection. While these three beverages are only available at Starbucks Reserve locations, one sip has had people gushing over the deliciousness. Are you craving this thirst quenching refreshment?. The spritz has become a favorite summertime beverage....
DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

Here’s Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than American Coke

If you’re a soda aficionado, you’ve probably tried most of the sweet and bubbly drinks out there—which means you probably agree with most soda fans that Mexican Coke tastes better than American Coke. While it used to be found only in certain stores, bodegas, or areas with large numbers of...
MakeupDaily Beast

This Premium Sunday Riley Skincare Collection is 50% Off

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection, 50% off. The vault features travel sizes of Sunday Riley’s top products: Ceramic Slip, Pink Drink, Good Genes, CEO, A+, Auto Correct, CEO Glow, Luna, and three moisturizing creams. Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here. Skin care these days can...