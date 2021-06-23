Premium Mixologist Colas

Arby's is making itself even more of a family-friendly destination with the debut of its new Kids Meal, which features Premium Chicken Nuggets. Arby's new Kids Meal includes four of the brand's all-new Premium Chicken Nuggets, alongside the recently introduced Crinkle Fries and an Honest Kids apple juice drink. The Premium Chicken Nuggets are made from 100% whole white meat chicken tossed in a crispy, seasoned breading, sand erved alongside your choice of dipping sauce. These nuggests are paired with Crinkle Fries, which are made with accordion-style groves for maximum crispiness, and then lightly salted. Finally, kids can enjoy a Honest Kids Organic Apple Juice to wash it all down.