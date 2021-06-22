8319 Shady Banks Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Upgrades galore! This home won't last long!!! Come see this beautifully upgraded, well maintained, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. HUGE wooded back yard on a cul-de-sac. Tons of upgrades: granite countertops, hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, crown molding, tray ceiling, french doors, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, tile showers, upgraded bathroom vanities, and more. You'll love the home office, formal dining room, morning room, playroom, and loft, this home has lots of space with everything you're looking for! Enjoy the great outdoors with the perfect backayard complete with with irrigation, invisible fence, custom stamped patio, and plenty of room to enjoy yard. If you're looking for a move in ready home that has everything you're looking for this is it! This home won't last long come see it today!!!