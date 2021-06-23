Cancel
O’Hearn HR, RBI single help push Royals past Yankees

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan O’Hearn was hot in Omaha, and he continued that trend after his latest call-up to the Kansas City Royals. O’Hearn homered and drove in two runs as the Royals surged late to defeat the New York Yankees 6-5 on the road Tuesday. O’Hearn was called up after Adalberto Mondesi went back on the injured list Monday with a left oblique strain. He had been hitting .375 with 12 homers in Triple-A.

kvoe.com
