World Junior Record holder Hwang Sunwoo is on the prowl for an Olympic medal in the men's 200m freestyle in Tokyo, Japan later this month. Archive photo via Jinho Lee. The nation of South Korea has unveiled its roster for this month’s Olympic Games, with its 12-strong lineup consisting of 7 women and 5 men. This year’s contingency hosts 4 more athletes than the 2016 edition, with Kim Seoyeong and An Sehyeon representing the only repeats from Rio.