Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Struggles to Restore Aging Payload Computer on Hubble Space Telescope – May Resort to Backup System

scitechdaily.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA continues to work to resolve a problem with the Hubble Space Telescope payload computer that halted on June 13. After performing tests on several of the computer’s memory modules, the results indicate that a different piece of computer hardware may have caused the problem, with the memory errors being only a symptom. The operations team is investigating whether the Standard Interface (STINT) hardware, which bridges communications between the computer’s Central Processing Module (CPM) and other components, or the CPM itself is responsible for the issue. The team is currently designing tests that will be run in the next few days to attempt to further isolate the problem and identify a potential solution.

scitechdaily.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Science#Payload#The Standard Interface#Cpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Unusual Comet – 1000 Times More Massive Than Typical – Discovered in Outer Solar System by Dark Energy Survey

Estimated to be 100–200 kilometers across, the unusual wandering body will make its closest approach to the Sun in 2031. A giant comet from the outskirts of our Solar System has been discovered in 6 years of data from the Dark Energy Survey. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times. It has an extremely elongated orbit, journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud over millions of years. It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path, giving us years to watch it evolve as it approaches the Sun, though it’s not predicted to become a naked-eye spectacle.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

First Sample of Asteroid Ryugu Arrives at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

NASA recently received its first sample of asteroid Ryugu, which was returned to Earth last December by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) Hayabusa2 spacecraft. This is one of the first samples to leave Japan for preliminary investigation. As deputy leader of the mineralogy-petrology subteam for the preliminary analysis effort,...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Astronomers Use Artificial Intelligence to Reveal the Actual Shape of the Universe

Japanese astronomers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) technique to remove noise in astronomical data due to random variations in galaxy shapes. After extensive training and testing on large mock data created by supercomputer simulations, they then applied this new tool to actual data from Japan’s Subaru Telescope and found that the mass distribution derived from using this method is consistent with the currently accepted models of the Universe. This is a powerful new tool for analyzing big data from current and planned astronomy surveys.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Watch the European Space Agency test its Mars rover parachute

Despite what you might imagine, the trickiest part of sending a rover to Mars isn’t the journey through space — it’s slowing down and landing once you arrive there. Mars’s thin atmosphere makes slowing using a parachute difficult, which is why Mars missions are typically equipped with very large and high-tech parachutes to help rovers touch down gently on the red planet.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Were Scientists Wrong About the Planet Mercury? Its Big Iron Core May Be Due to Magnetism!

New research from the University of Maryland shows that proximity to the sun’s magnetic field determines a planet’s interior composition. A new study disputes the prevailing hypothesis on why Mercury has a big core relative to its mantle (the layer between a planet’s core and crust). For decades, scientists argued that hit-and-run collisions with other bodies during the formation of our solar system blew away much of Mercury’s rocky mantle and left the big, dense, metal core inside. But new research reveals that collisions are not to blame—the sun’s magnetism is.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

See the Dramatic High-Altitude Drop Test for ExoMars Parachute – Performed Flawlessly at Supersonic Speeds

After several weeks of bad weather and strong winds, the latest pair of high-altitude drop tests of the ExoMars parachutes took place in Kiruna, Sweden. The 15 m-wide first stage main parachute performed flawlessly at supersonic speeds, while the 35 m-wide second stage parachute experienced one minor damage, but decelerated the mock-up of the landing platform as expected.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Satellite Lets Scientists Track Ocean Microplastics From Space

Scientists from the University of Michigan have developed an innovative way to use NASA satellite data to track the movement of tiny pieces of plastic in the ocean. Microplastics form when plastic trash in the ocean breaks down from the sun’s rays and the motion of ocean waves. These small flecks of plastic are harmful to marine organisms and ecosystems. Microplastics can be carried hundreds or thousands of miles away from the source by ocean currents, making it difficult to track and remove them. Currently, the main source of information about the location of microplastics comes from fisher boat trawlers that use nets to catch plankton – and, unintentionally, microplastics.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Deep Space Atomic Clock to Improve GPS, Increase Spacecraft Autonomy

Designed to improve navigation for robotic explorers and the operation of GPS satellites, the technology demonstration reports a significant milestone. Spacecraft that venture beyond our Moon rely on communication with ground stations on Earth to figure out where they are and where they’re going. NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock is working toward giving those far-flung explorers more autonomy when navigating. In a new paper published on June 30, 2021, in the journal Nature, the mission reports progress in their work to improve the ability of space-based atomic clocks to measure time consistently over long periods.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

NASA - Hubble Space Telescope updates

There are more than 2 different ways the Hubble constant is measured, and they all give slightly different numbers. There are more than 2 different ways the Hubble constant is measured, and they all give slightly different numbers. That's in fact the (cosmological) Hubble tension: enduring significant and systematic differences...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Another Five Spacecraft Launched With Bright Ascension’s Flight Software Onboard

DUNDEE, UK, July 01, 2021 (Bright Ascension PR) — Bright Ascension Ltd., an industry leading space software technology provider, is pleased to announce that its five latest GenerationOne flight software deployments were launched onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 30th June 2021. Bright Ascension provided the spacecraft software to Kleos Space’s Polar Vigilance Mission (KSF1) and the Faraday Phoenix satellite, built as part of In Space Missions’ Faraday programme to become a Service Mission Provider.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA’s NEOWISE Asteroid-Hunting Space Telescope Gets Two-Year Mission Extension

NEOWISE has provided an estimate of the size of over 1,850 near-Earth objects, helping us better understand our nearest solar system neighbors. For two more years, NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) will continue its hunt for asteroids and comets – including objects that could pose a hazard to Earth. This mission extension means NASA’s prolific near-Earth object (NEO) hunting space telescope will continue operations until June 2023.