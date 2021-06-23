Restrictions at indoor facilities eased as of June 21

East Lake Gym/phoenix.gov

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department has eased capacity restrictions and increased available activities in its community and recreation centers. They are also reopening all of their indoor facilities.

The decision to ease restrictions came as the rate of community transmission for COVID-19 has dropped to the moderate level in Maricopa County. The policy change will keep in line with CDC guidance and follows the city's June 17 announcement that masks or face coverings and physical distancing protocols will no longer be required in city facilities for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department started a tiered reopening of its centers on June 7, and currently, 11 facilities are offering youth summer camp activities for those aged 6 to 12.

As of June 21, capacity at 11 centers has been increased for the camps, and operation of those facilities' fitness rooms, reservable spaces, and other scheduled programs will resume at a limited capacity.

Customers are encouraged to contact their neighborhood center for additional details about the options and activities available. Visit Phoenix.gov/Parks for more information regarding the reopened community centers.

On June 28, the department will reopen the remaining 14 centers and begin offering youth summer camps, among other programs, at a limited capacity. Additionally, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department continues to offer a variety of virtual recreation and fitness options free and open to the public.

The department will also be operating 12 pools for the duration of the summer and offer free swimming lessons for ages 3 to 12 years old. Teenagers ages 17 or younger can participate in open swim for free.

Visit Phoenix.gov/Parks for information about pools, swim lessons, and virtual and in-person recreation programming.​

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.