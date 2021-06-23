Where the 2018 NFL QB draft class stands after three years: Evaluating Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen
Despite the fact that we're three full seasons into their respective careers, we're still evaluating the quarterback class from the 2018 NFL draft. In a league in which teams have to start thinking about committing to a quarterback for their fifth-year option and a possible extension after their third season, it feels like we should be able to lock in our opinions about Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and the rest of this class by now.www.espn.com