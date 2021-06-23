Where the 2018 NFL QB draft class stands after three years: Evaluating Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen

Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield joins other quarterbacks in that of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson from the 2018 NFL Draft class eligible for an extension this offseason. It was previously noted that the former Heisman winner at Oklahoma was not in a rush to sign said extension. Common sense also seemed to dictate that the Browns might want to see more out of him in 2021 before committing long-term to the signal-caller. After all, Mayfield struggled through his first two NFL seasons before breaking out big time during the 2020 campaign.