Deschamps focused on France not Portugal

By Sport Staff
The Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's what France manager Didier Deschamps had to say before the clash against Portugal in the last round of the Euro 2020 group stages. The World Cup winning boss said: "Our intentions and our ambition is to get the best result possible tomorrow. With consequences or an impact on the group's ranking, of course, and on tomorrow's opponent, Portugal. We first think about us and our ambition, I'm telling you, it's to play this game to get the best result possible."

