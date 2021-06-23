Kylian Mbappé's devastating speed

Since he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Kylian Mbappé has scored some amazing goals. One of Mbappé's biggest weapons has been his lightning quick pace. That has led to the French World Cup winner wreaking havoc on opposition defences after finding the net more than 100 times in a PSG shirt. Mbappé has also lifted a host of trophies for PSG. They include three Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France wins, along with finishing runners-up in the 2019-20 Champions League.