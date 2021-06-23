Cancel
Soccer

Kylian Mbappé's devastating speed

By Sport Staff
The Independent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Kylian Mbappé has scored some amazing goals. One of Mbappé's biggest weapons has been his lightning quick pace. That has led to the French World Cup winner wreaking havoc on opposition defences after finding the net more than 100 times in a PSG shirt. Mbappé has also lifted a host of trophies for PSG. They include three Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France wins, along with finishing runners-up in the 2019-20 Champions League.

www.independent.co.uk
Kylian Mbappé
#Coupe De France#Paris Saint Germain#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#Psg
