Do you miss sea turtle releases? A wildlife sanctuary in Port Aransas is hosting one this weekend at Mustang Island. The Amos Rehabilitation Keep with the University of Texas Marine Science Institute invites the public to watch more than 10 large sea turtles return to the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, June 26. According to its Facebook event, the release will start at 10 a.m. at Mustland Island Marker 35. The beach is nearly 170 miles Southwest of San Antonio.