Parents rave about the Rest, which combines a nightlight, sound machine, and time-to-rise feature in one handy gadget you control with your phone or tablet. You can program the Rest to turn on and off on a specific schedule, and control everything remotely via the Hatch Baby Rest app. Parents say that the sound quality is excellent and that they enjoy the 11 sounds and lullabies. They also love the time-to-rise light, which helps train older children to wait until a specific time in the morning before getting up.