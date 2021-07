We judge success in many ways, but in business there's really only one way, and that's with dollars. But a close second is home or homes you can afford to buy. Bob Campbell built a shoe and clothing empire, BBC International (think Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West and others). That fortune he amassed helped buy this nine bedroom, nine plus bathroom waterfront mansion back around the turn of the century for $3 million. (It was built in 1970, then renovated 20 years ago, according to the listing. It was probably renovated again, as the interior design is all modern)