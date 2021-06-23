Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Bostic: Fed should avoid 'prematurely' declaring win in jobs battle

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

(Adds comments on inflation)

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - A spell of high inflation in the U.S. could last as long as 9 months, but the central bank should still avoid declaring victory too soon in the battle to regain 7.5 million jobs lost during the pandemic, Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday.

The recent jump in prices will prove temporary, Bostic said, but “temporary is going to be a little longer than we expected initially...Rather than it being two to three months it may be six to nine months,” Bostic said in an interview with National Public Radio’s Morning Edition.

But Bostic said the Fed should nevertheless keep in view the 7.5 million lost jobs when it assesses where the U.S. recovery stands. Some policymakers think that retirements and other individual decisions may make it hard to return to the pre-pandemic level of employment.

“That is a benchmark we all need to keep our eye on,” Bostic said. “We have to make sure our policies don’t pivot in ways that make it look like we are declaring victory prematurely.”

The Fed at its last policy meeting indicated it may be preparing to raise interest rates sooner than expected because of recent inflation readings that have pushed measures like the consumer price index to multi-year highs.

Bostic was not asked and did not volunteer his view about when the Fed’s target policy interest rate might need to increase from its current near zero level, or when the Fed should begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Atlanta Federal Reserve#National Public Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
U.S. Politicsrock947.com

U.S. trade deficit widens in May on rising imports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. trade deficit increased in May as efforts by business to rebuild inventories amid booming demand pulled in imports. The Commerce Department said on Friday that the trade gap rose 3.1% to $71.2 billion in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $71.4 billion deficit.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

July 2 (Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China - here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls...
BusinessMetro International

Dollar falls from three-month high after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar dropped from three-month high earlier on Friday, weighed down by what analysts viewed as a mixed U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June, that showed a strong headline number but with some weak components. Volume is expected to thin out later in the session ahead of...
U.S. Politics101 WIXX

Fed’s Powell met with Coinbase CEO on May 11 – meeting logs

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met with the chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global Inc on May 11, days before the central bank chief announced plans for a white paper examining whether the Fed should develop a digital currency of its own. The meeting was made...
Businessriverbender.com

San Francisco Fed's Daly: Healthy economy needs less support

WASHINGTON (AP) — With interest rates ultra-low even as the U.S. economy swiftly improves, Federal Reserve officials are divided over how quickly they should adjust their policies. Should they begin to withdraw their extraordinary support for the economy relatively soon? Or should they hold off until the job market has...
Marketsfroggyweb.com

U.S. dollar net shorts fall to lowest in two months -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net shorts fell to their lowest level since late April, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position dropped to $10.44 billion in the week ended June 29, from net...
EconomyWNCY

Fed’s Daly: Appropriate to consider tapering later this year

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said the U.S. central bank may be able to start reducing “a little bit” of its extraordinary support for the U.S. economy by the end of this year. “The economy is really shaping up nicely,” Daly told the Associated...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Fall After Strong Payroll Data

Jul 2 (Reuters) – US Treasury yields fell on Friday after a robust payroll report raised uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. * The return of the 10-year benchmark notes fell 2.4 basis points to 1.4559% in morning trading. That was slightly above the level it was operating at before Labor Department data showed US job growth accelerating in June.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Pound steadies as U.S. jobs data hits dollar

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s pound steadied against the dollar on Friday, recovering from two-month lows after a print of U.S. jobs data pushed the dollar lower. Earlier on Friday, sterling hit fresh two-month lows against the dollar, pressured by dovish comments from the Bank of England’s governor. In...
POTUSUS News and World Report

June Jobs Gain a Notch for Fed, but Participation Rates Raise Concern

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy's gain of 850,000 jobs in June was another solid step towards the Federal Reserve's milestone for changing monetary policy, but other data from the employment report on Friday may complicate the central bank's debate over what to do next and when. Businesses have added...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
MarketsForexTV.com

Dollar Declines As Fed Tightening Prospects Recede After U.S. Jobs Data

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as an unexpected rise in the nation’s jobless rate for June reduced hopes for an early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment spiked by 850,000...
Business1470 WMBD

U.S. job growth picks up in June; unemployment rate rises to 5.9%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May,...
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

Black workers in U.S. saw gains in June, but racial gap persists

July 2 (Reuters) - The number of Black people either working or looking for work increased in June, U.S. employment data showed on Friday, a positive development for a group hit hard by pandemic job losses. But the unemployment rate also ticked up, suggesting that many people who started looking...
Dallas, TXbondbuyer.com

Kaplan says Fed will avoid 2013 taper tantrum this time around

The Federal Reserve’s tapering of its asset purchases, which he hopes will start “soon,” will run smoother this time around because investors already know that a move is being discussed, said Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan. “I want it to get out into the market, and I...