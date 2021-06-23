Programs with the Dedham Council on Aging for June

The Senior Center is at 450 Washington St.; 781-326-1650, https://www.dedham-ma.gov/departments/council-on-aging. The center has reopened to the public. With the CDC guidelines still in place, we will be starting with small activities such as knitting/crocheting, decorative painting group, book group, etc. Reservations will be required so we can be sure that we don’t exceed the number of participants we are allowed, based on the size of the space. Face masks will be worn if we are inside or cannot space at least six feet from each other.