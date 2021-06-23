Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Edmunds picks the top convertibles for 2021

By CAMERON ROGERS
Huron Daily Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmunds (AP) — If last summer was all about hunkering down, staying safe and social distancing, 2021′s sunshine season will see us reconnecting with friends and getting back out into the world. What better way to embark on new adventures than in a convertible? The decision to buy a new drop-top might be easy to make, but selecting from the wide range of models is a bit more difficult. The experts at Edmunds are here to help you narrow your selection by naming the top convertibles for 2021.

www.michigansthumb.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Convertible#Sports Cars#Design#Ap#British#Japanese#Ford#Bmw#Z4#Lexus#Lexus#Cabriolet#Cabriolet#The Carrera S#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Home & Gardengtspirit.com

2021 Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury AWD Review

After spending a week with Cadillac’s CT4-V, Cadillac also gave us some time with a CT5 with the Premium Luxury trim level. While appearing similar is size and general overall shape to the CT4, it felt much different than the CT4-V. The design was a little more conservative, less flashy,...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1930 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Sedan By Murphy Is A Stunning Addition To RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction

This stunning example shows why the V-16 represented Cadillac’s top-of-the-line for the 1930 model year. Development of the V-16 chassis began in the mid 1920’s. Cadillacs goal was to create a more powerful and smoother running engine to put in their top-of-the-line chassis. With custom finished coachwork and an exclusive engine, the V-16 was both expensive and a first in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Great Depression followed by WWII caused the car to be limited to just 11-years of production.
Carscarthrottle.com

Why The Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible Is The Worst Car I've Ever Driven

I recently spent 30 minutes behind the wheel of a PT Cruiser convertible. And it was shit. If you watched Episode 2 of our £5000 Sports Car Challenge mini-series, you’ll remember that I swapped cars with Ethan to sample PT (or Plymouth Truck) Cruiser life. In that scene, I did nothing but complain, and while it might have seemed like I was stretching the truth, the fact of the matter is, I wasn’t. The PT Cruiser convertible is - by a country mile - the worst car I’ve ever driven, and that’s impressive when you remember all the sub-£200 shitboxes I’ve driven over the years.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Henry Ford II's Custom 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Hits Auction With No Reserve

This special-order K-code Mustang would make a great centerpiece for your Ford shrine. But it won't be cheap. Some people feel the urge to collect things owned by the rich and famous, and that's whatever—even people with more money than ideas need to pass the time. If Henry Ford II's custom 1966 Ford Mustang GT K-code convertible appeals to them, though, they may find it harder to come by than an almost worthless NFT. They'll have to compete with hordes of Mustang nerds of all ages, who will love to geek out about all the car's unusual, one-off details.
CarsMotorAuthority

Porsche 911 GTS bows for 2022 as a 473-hp coupe, convertible, or targa

The GTS model has become so ubiquitous across the Porsche lineup that it's hard to believe the first 911 Carrera GTS debuted only 12 years ago. On Tuesday, Porsche revealed the 992-generation 911, which will be available in coupe and cabriolet body styles with rear- or all-wheel drive, as well as the targa body style with all-wheel drive.
CarsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Edmunds demystifies advanced driver aids in new vehicles

There’s some hesitancy from the public regarding the future of self-driving cars; a survey by Autolist says that most shoppers are split about whether having self-driving capability on a vehicle makes it safer. Thankfully, real automated driving vehicles are still years away. But considering that nearly every new car on sale today comes standard or is available with some level of driver-assistance technology, it’s best to stay informed on what these features actually do and whether you would want to pay extra for them.
Buying Carsrobbreport.com

This Exclusive Porsche 718 Spyder Edition Was Developed by Purists for Purists

Porsche folks love 911s, but those in the know have always counted on the 718 Cayman and Boxster models to deliver an engaging, seat-of-the-pants driving experience equaled by few other sports cars. Lighter than a 911, they have ideal weight distribution thanks to the mid-engine layout and, with 414 hp and 309 ft lbs of torque, enough output for all but the most power-crazed drivers.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS 454 Vs 1965 Pontiac GTO

Many consider the Pontiac GTO to be the first muscle car, meaning it has a special place in their heart. However, the Chevelle is well-loved by many of the same people, making a drag race between a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 and a 1965 Pontiac GTO so interesting. Choosing which one will be victorious might seem like quite the task, so let’s look at the two cars more closely before watching the race.
Carsfordauthority.com

1994 Ford Mustang GT Transformed Into Saleen Clone With Ford Racing Engine

With the exception of special models like the Bullitt, Mach 1, and Cobra, the SN95 generation of the Ford Mustang didn’t offer much in the way of performance, with the GT hovering around the 215-260 horsepower mark. However, as has historically been the case, a number of aftermarket companies were ready and willing to help out in that department, including long-time Mustang builders Saleen. However, this 1994 Ford Mustang GT up for sale at Garage Kept Motors is merely a Saleen clone, albeit a darn good one with a rather interesting powerplant.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious To Celebrate Independence Day

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into Independence Day weekend.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1980 MGB Convertible Can Star In Your British Car Collection

This is the quintessential British car. Whether you’ve always dreamed of owning an MGB or are looking for a good way to get into classic car collecting, this 1980 MGB convertible is ideal. After all, Awesome Joes is selling These MGBs have a tremendous reputation for being extremely easy to work on and aging gracefully, so you won’t be dealing with parts which might as well be made of glass, which is a huge plus.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Laps VIR Faster Than BMW M5 Competition

Everyone remembers the Cadillac CT4-V debut back in 2019, but not for good reasons. After years of hot V models, Cadillac rebranded its V series cars as mid-level sporty models without actually telling anyone. The result was a terrifically underwhelming CT4-V that wasn't even a shadow of the ATS-V it replaced. Then came the CT4-V Blackwing in early 2021, and now, Cadillac is making memorable moves for the right reasons.
CarsCarscoops

1972 Datsun “580Z” Convertible Combines Japanese Looks With American Muscle

Datsun’s 240Z, the original Z car, had a profound effect on the automotive industry when it first released. That effect can still be seen today, where people continue to modify them and even Nissan themselves are making new cars inspired by its design. Regarding the former, one man built a custom V8-swapped, roofless 240Z so nice that Jay Leno saw it on the street and wanted it on his show.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Stunning 1968 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible For Sale

The Pontiac Bonneville name was originally applied to a GM Motorama concept car based on the Chevrolet Corvette. That concept was never put into production, but the Bonneville moniker did appear on the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. The Bonneville came with every available option save for air conditioning and a continental kit. It became its own model in 1958, available as a two-door hardtop or convertible.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Build A Bentley Le Mans Race Car For Corolla Money

It's every young boy's dream to get behind the wheel of a racing car, but only a select few get to experience the thrill of competing at a high level. Most end up behind the wheel of a haggard Mazda MX-5 at their local track days. That is quickly changing.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Some Hero Is Selling SIX Chevy Camaro Pace Cars

The fourth generation Chevy Camaro didn't gain the iconic status of the ones that came before, especially the first two generations, or the last two, but it still commands a following. Regardless, it's surprising that six, count 'em, six 1993 Chevy Camaro Pace Cars are going up for auction at Mecum's Orlando auction.
CarsHot Rod

What Is a Notchback Mustang?

For a generation of hot rodders, winning was as simple as ticking the right box. From its inception in 1964 until 1993, the Ford Mustang was offered continuously in two roof styles: formal coupe and fastback. While the fastback designation changed to hatchback with the second generation in 1974, the overall shape of the tumblehome was preserved in silhouette, freezing the iconic Mustang fastback shape as the definitive version. The Mustang was a chiseled wedge in reverse that looked as if it could leave the air undisturbed after making its splashy entrance. We're talking decades before the notchback Mustang, but hear us out.