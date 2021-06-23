Cancel
Asia

Organizers bar consumption, sale of alcohol at Tokyo Summer Olympics

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
Pedestrians are seen on Monday walking outside National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- With one month to go before the start of the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, organizers are planning to unveil rules against several things to mitigate COVID-19 infections at the Games -- including no alcohol, and no autograph seeking

A prevention guideline for ticket holders created by the Tokyo Organizing Committee on Wednesday outlined specific rules for local spectators during the Games.

Local spectators, the only ones who will be allowed to attend events, will not be allowed to shout, bring or drink any alcohol, or wave anything in the air to cheer on athletes.

Just days ago, the committee said it was considering allowing alcohol sales at the Games, a disclosure that prompted a public backlash in Japan.

The rules also bar spectators from gathering, eating or drinking in the street after events and urge all attendees to go directly home.

Also, the 18-page guideline says spectators will be turned away at events if two subsequent temperature scans exceed 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Those who are self-quarantining, living with quarantined family members or showing symptoms without a mask will also be denied entry.

The committee said to counter the summer heat, it will provide water and first aid to anyone experiencing heatstroke. It urged people to drink liquids frequently when wearing a face mask, but to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

Two days ago, organizers announced that venues will be able to allow up to 50% capacity up to 10,000 spectators. The schedule hasn't been changed, but organizers said that further limits can still change between now and the start of the Games.

Earlier this year, organizers decided that spectators will be limited to locals and foreign spectators will not be allowed, a decision influenced entirely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games will be staged in about 40 venues in Tokyo and surrounding areas. Large capacity venues include the National Stadium, which seats 68,000 fans, the International Stadium Yokohama (72,000) and Tokyo Stadium (48,000).

Japan lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo on June 17.

The Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23 and run through August 8.

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

