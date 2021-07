SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — The more dangerous and more transmissible delta variant has now been found in every Central Coast county, health officials confirmed on Tuesday. The San Benito County Health Department confirmed that they have found three cases of the Delta variant in the county with another 19 cases still under investigation. The delta variant now accounts for about 1 in every 5 new coronavirus infections in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.