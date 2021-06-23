Exploring The Benefits of Boxing

If you want to increase your speed, build endurance, or just feel better while running, it’s time to prioritize upper body strength—specifically shoulder workouts. “In running, while the upper body gets far less attention than the lower half, its importance in overall running foundation and performance cannot be overstressed,” Dane Miklaus, C.S.C.S., founder of WORK Training Studio in Irvine, California, tells Runner’s World. “Our arms are integral in creating a counter-balance with every step, as well as helping add stability to our gait. On top of that, our shoulder positioning can either assist or harm our running posture, and optimizing arm swing can elevate both speed and efficiency.”