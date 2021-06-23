xCloud shows off some Xbox Series X performance in a new clip
Microsoft has been in a lot of gaming news of late for their ambitious plans around their xCloud gaming service, whether it’s new apps, hardware, or even games that are all aimed at getting more people to use this service. One of the most critical components though is still getting the games to run as if a person is playing them on an actual next-generation console, which Microsoft is doing by installing actual Xbox Series X hardware into their data centres.www.criticalhit.net