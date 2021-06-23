Cancel
Public Health

India's COVID-19 Case Tally Crosses 3 Crore; Becomes Only the Second Country to Reach This Grim Milestone After the US

The Weather Channel
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia recorded 50,848 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total caseload to over three crores, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday. As it continued with a declining trend of coronavirus infection, the country reported 1,358 deaths. In...

