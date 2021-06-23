Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Empire of Angels IV Review

By Paul Renshaw
thexboxhub.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, an Empire of Angels game has come to consoles – hooray! And for those unaware, Empire of Angels games are turn-based strategy affairs, in the vein of Fire Emblem or even Final Fantasy Tactics. The question that I have to attempt to answer though is whether or not these games are worthy of being mentioned in such an illustrious company, or whether the latest – Empire of Angels IV – is just another also ran. And if you’ve never heard of the series before, fear not because a a quote from the Steam page should clear up any confusion about what type of game this is: “… a dramatic, beautiful painting, use full-time vocal and funniest 3D game”. Developed by SoftStar Entertainment and published by eastasiasoft, join me in a world populated solely by ladies, in order to prepare for the fight.

www.thexboxhub.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels Iv Review#Softstar Entertainment#Eastasiasoft#Knights#Angels Iv#Empire Of Angels Iv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
MusicKerrang

Album review: Born Of Osiris – Angel Or Alien

For better or worse, Born Of Osiris have always run with machine-like reliability. On their 2009 debut A Higher Place, the Illinois quintet helped birth a progressive-metalcore sub-subgenre, alongside contemporaries like Veil Of Maya, After The Burial and I, The Breather. A fine-tuned formula was nailed: expansive atmospherics, Phrygian scales, chest-thumping lyrical hooks, brutalist djent-infused breakdowns. Hell, with the exception of the gap between 2015’s Soul Sphere and 2019’s The Simulation, studio albums have even dropped at regulation two-year intervals.
Video Gamesapppicker.com

Transport Empire

In the very lengthy tutorial of the game you will be taken by the hand to create your first links between factories, saw mills, and the main town of your world. Of course the woman in the tutorial will explain to you how to speed up the process of building and sending trains.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

No more Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, NetherRealm confirms

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC has come to an end, NetherRealm has confirmed. The studio will now focus on its next project, it said in a tweet. The confirmation comes as no surprise to Mortal Kombat fans - the fighting game last saw new DLC characters in November last year, when Kombat Pack 2 added John Rambo, Mileena and Rain to the fighting game.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Review

Having been out on mobile platforms as a free-to-play game since 2014, and from having been released on the PlayStation 4 back in 2019, it’s finally the turn of Microsoft’s big black box to get in on the Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf action. The question I aim to answer in this review is two-fold: can a seven-year old game still cut it in this day and age, and should you give it room on your system? Strap on your power armour, we’re going to find out.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Everything we know about Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires is one of the most popular RTS series of all time. With a history going back decades, it’s had PC gamers building Wonders, herding sheep, and “wololo-ing” for years. And — after a very long hiatus — Age of Empires IV is set to release in just a few months.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Song Of Horror Complete Edition – PS5, PS4

Protocol Games’ Song of Horror Complete Edition bundles all five episodes into one convenient package. Well, kind of convenient. Make sure you’ve got the 1.01 update before playing, otherwise you’ll be experiencing another kind of horror. If you, like me, enjoy a couple of gothic novels, then Song of Horror...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Loopindex Review

Ratalaika know how to push a hell of a lot of games through Xbox’s doors. Don’t get us wrong, they’re capable of producing a terrible game, but when they get a game right, it’s often because they’ve built an attractive game around a simple mechanic, and not stuck around long enough to make it stale. So it goes with Loopindex, which is pretty much the poster child of everything Ratalaika gets right when they get it right.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Infinitrap: Rehamstered Review – That Sinking Feeling

I’m sure we all like shiny things here. Well Ohio Jack loves shiny things, and is after one in particular, the fabled “Cup of Eternity”. To this end, he is prepared to explore increasingly deadly dungeons in his quest for the treasure. As you may have guessed, Ohio Jack is...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Donuts’n’Justice (Nintendo Switch)

Donuts’n’Justice is a game that will evoke strong emotions from some of its players. Some will want to throw their controller into the television. And while this is something I usually can’t stand in a game, it made me want to play more this time. In this side-scrolling action-packed, arcade shootout, you can choose between two playable characters and take to the streets to dish out some justice and, of course, enjoy some donuts.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Are we at risk of Final Fantasy 7 Remake fatigue?

After years of waiting, the first instalment in Square’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake sage finally launched in 2020. Despite some grumblings from detractors in regards to the direction of the remake, it was largely met with a positive reception. It bagged our Game of the Year 2020 award, and in our review Final Fantasy 7 Remake scored a flawless 10/10.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Hollow Knight APK Full Version Free Download (June 2021)

Hollow Knight APK Full Version Free Download (June 2021) Hollow Knight is a Metroidvania game that Team Cherry has published. While exploring the underground world, the player controls an insect-like, silent knight. A cone-shaped, pointed sword used in both combat and environmental interaction, the knight wields a Nail. The player will encounter hostile insects and other creatures in most of the game’s areas. To strike enemies at a distance, the player can use the nail to combat them. You can also use spells to make long-range attacks. Geo currency is dropped by defeated enemies. The knight begins with a limited amount of mask shards. These are hit points for the character.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Demon Slayer Hinokami Chronicles PlayStation 5 Gameplay Showcased

Due to its incredible popularity and commercial success, at the Summer of Gaming 2021, Sega confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hinokami Chronicles is officially going to be brought to the West. The game is set to be released on 15th October 2021 and will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. The physical standard edition is currently available for pre-order while the Digital Standard and Deluxe Edition are currently unavailable, but should open soon. Today, at the Aniplex Online Fest 2021, which was streamed live on Youtube, PlayStation 5 footage of the upcoming release was showcased to the world.
TV & Videosthexboxhub.com

Gold Rush: The Game Review

Whenever and wherever gold is found in the world, the mining folk home in. This surge of people, upon the unearthing of gold, is known as a gold rush. There’s also a popular reality TV show on the Discovery channel called Gold Rush, which follows the exploits of mining companies looking to make a fortune. Given its sheer popularity, a mining simulation game has arrived in the form of Gold Rush: The Game and now you too can reap the rewards of being a miner. Will you strike gold with a purchase of Gold Rush: The Game, or is it just pure dirt that only brings disappointment?
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Scarlet Nexus (PC) - Review

The doldrums of summer are some of the roughest parts of the year for video game enthusiasts. The drought of major releases until the fall generally means having to settle for catching up on older titles, or even worse, going outside. Fortunately, Bandai Namco was kind enough to provide a new game that let me postpone that choice, namely Scarlet Nexus. But is it a worthwhile diversion from that inevitable decision?
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Sun Wukong VS Robot Review

Sun Wukong VS Robot is out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and in it you play as Sun Wukong, a legendary warrior with Chinese origins who has been reimagined many times. The beginning of the game starts with a cutscene where Sun Wukong is seen fighting off multiple assailants, but he is overpowered. Upon waking, he finds a crown embedded with four gems and he must defeat four evil robots to destroy the gems and escape from the maze he’s been trapped in.
Video GamesSiliconera

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers’ Characters are Its Strongest and Weakest Points

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers is the fourth spin off game from a series that spans decades. It has a simple premise: protect the shattered world from Alien bug invasions and dark forces before it’s too late. Earth Defense Force: World Brothers has players create parties of four characters, before they head into missions to destroy hives and mass swarms of enemies which can range from ants to huge dinosaurs or ghoul looking beings. Visually the game is a lot, with a multitude of colors, small flashes of lights and bouncing enemies, but mechanically it’s much simpler and concrete.