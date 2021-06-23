Empire of Angels IV Review

For the first time ever, an Empire of Angels game has come to consoles – hooray! And for those unaware, Empire of Angels games are turn-based strategy affairs, in the vein of Fire Emblem or even Final Fantasy Tactics. The question that I have to attempt to answer though is whether or not these games are worthy of being mentioned in such an illustrious company, or whether the latest – Empire of Angels IV – is just another also ran. And if you’ve never heard of the series before, fear not because a a quote from the Steam page should clear up any confusion about what type of game this is: “… a dramatic, beautiful painting, use full-time vocal and funniest 3D game”. Developed by SoftStar Entertainment and published by eastasiasoft, join me in a world populated solely by ladies, in order to prepare for the fight.