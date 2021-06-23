Marvel’s Avengers glitch exposes players’ IP addresses

Marvel’s Avengers has had a rough existence. I think it’s fair to say that it badly botched its live service portions, making it one of the most ridiculed games of 2020. One would hope the game would improve with time, and in some avenues it has. Yet when you hear that a recent content update has introduced a bug that exposes players’ IP addresses, that doesn’t really sound like much of an improvement. A fan of the game pointed out that their personal information had been revealed on stream, prompting some folks to look into it properly.