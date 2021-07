Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company, one of the largest and most important e-commerce companies in the world. As many as a few million people have their own Shopify store and Shopify is certainly ideal for dropshipping as well. Total revenue is close to 3 billion US dollars and then it should come as no surprise why owning a Shopify store is such a tempting thing for many. Yet, contrary to what many think, running one such e-commerce store is not an easy task at all.