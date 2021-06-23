Cancel
Intelligence surveillance and recognition (ISR) is the most urgent mission that unmanned surface vehicles should engage in: Poll

naval-technology.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajority of the missions that USVs are being deployed for are non-lethal assignments. Verdict has conducted a poll to assess the most urgent mission that USVs should engage in. Analysis of the poll results shows that intelligence surveillance and recognition (ISR) is the most urgent mission, as opined by a majority 40% of the respondents, followed by anti-submarine warfare (ASW, 29% votes) and mine countermeasures (MCM, 25% votes).

