Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

LETTER: Waiting for the good stuff

idahocountyfreepress.com
 11 days ago

Being the kind and considerate person I am, I have held off getting my Covid shot until I am sure everyone else who wants one has had their chance ahead of me. Now they are bribing people to get the shot, so I have been rethinking. Maybe I should get the shot in Washington and pick up a little free wacky tobacky. Some other state is giving free lottery tickets. How many shots can you get? If it’s like most government things, no one probably keeps track. I could check other states, hop in the motorhome and really collect. On second thought, I’ll just wait awhile until they up the ante some more. Maybe I’ll wait for a free new car! Aren’t government programs great?

www.idahocountyfreepress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Stuff#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Lottery
Related
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Good citizens, poor citizenship

I would like to address a situation where I believe good citizens are practicing poor citizenship. For years the senior center has been selling refreshments at the City Park concert to support their senior programs. This year a local Rotary club had decided to sell refreshments in direct competition with the senior center taking money that would go to help seniors in Twin Falls. There's only a certain number of people at the concert that are going to spend money on refreshments. Every dollar the Rotary club takes is taken directly from the senior center. I tried to discuss this with the people at the Rotary booth but what I got instead of a discussion was some woman foolishly telling me that it wasn't illegal and then chanting at me "God bless America, God bless America." Being a good citizen means doing what is right and being a good neighbor. Taking money from the senior center to support your social club is not doing what's right and is not being a good neighbor. I've never received services from the senior center nor do I know anything about this rotary club. I'm sure they're all good people, good citizens just trying to support their own projects not considering the damage they are doing to the senior center and the seniors that the center helps. I ask that when you go to the park for the concert and go to get refreshments, consider that little table with it two kids selling lemonade and cookies; they used to sell popcorn but now the rotary club does that so they quit. I asked that when you buy refreshments at the concert consider where you want your money to go, to support the senior center or the rotary club?
Healthyoursun.com

LETTER: Thanks for publishing some good news

Your coverage of Kobe Washington and his family's ongoing struggle with Kobe's leukemia has been gratifying. To read several times in The Daily Sun about Kobe's disease and the ongoing search for a bone marrow transplant was heartbreaking but it resulted in thousands of willing donors throughout Florida and the nation registering to be tested in the hope of saving Kobe's life. Thursday's inch-high "Cancer Free" front-page column heading is proof to me that The Daily Sun and our community are truly committed to the health, wellness and education of all of our children.
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Good Conversation, Post-Pandemic

It’s been 15 months since the pandemic began and the Community and Susi Q Center closed. My favorite thing to do at the “Q” was not a scheduled activity, but an unannounced group who met one morning every week for coffee, tea and conversation. I met people there that are now my friends and we are looking forward to meeting again.
Sioux City Journal

Legal Stuff

1. NO GUNS, NO FIREWORKS, NO WEAPONS OR FIREARMS ALLOWED (EVEN WITH A LICENSE TO CARRY OR A CONCEAL CARRY PERMIT). A City of Sioux City ordinance prohibits both inside city parks, and we prohibit them at this festival event. 2. COVID-19. DUE TO FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS, YOU MUST WEAR A...
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: With no housing, there will be few people to wait on customers

Once again, Kim McGahey’s column has made my jaw drop. He claims the county is not overrun by homeless workers. Does he realize how many people are sleeping in their cars? Does he have any idea how many workers are living in tents in the woods? They cannot afford housing on their skimpy wages when renting a room in someone’s home costs $1,000-plus per month.
Kilgore News Herald

Letter to the Editor: Good Samaritans lend aid at Kilgore library

Thank God for good manners and the folks who taught ‘em to Sherry as well as two gentlemen who were working at the city swimming pool on Monday, June 21. I locked my keys in my car at the Kilgore Public Library, and the staff let me borrow some retrieval supplies. I’d worked up a sweat wedging a broom handle (onto which I’d duct-taped a metal “hook”) through a small opening in my car window in order to retrieve my purse.
dailyrecordnews.com

Editorial: Back to the fun stuff

There were a lot of losses during the past 16 months of COVID, but among those that hurt the most were the loss of summer community celebrations. And in Kittitas County, there are no bigger summer community celebrations that Pioneer Days in the Upper County, and Patriot Night up the Lights, Jazz in the Valley, the Kittitas County Fair and the Ellensburg Rodeo in Ellensburg.
Posted by
NJ.com

This week, it’s all good. | Letter from your editor

New Jersey, have I mentioned lately how gorgeous you are?. I mean, sometimes, things get crappy out there -- old favorites fade away, we find new ways to hurt each other, and tragedy comes in the night. Life can suck. And then all of a sudden it’s late June, and...
tigernet.com

OK Mr. Literal. Good posting with you. Solid stuff.

That video is further proof of of the biggest problem in the black community, which is nearly 75% of black children are being raised without a father. ETN was raised well because he had a father in his life and his father said I was a good father because my father was in my life.
lebomag.com

Fun Stuff on Beverly Road

It was going to be great: “For one day only, Beverly Road turns into Candyland. Restaurants, retailers and businesses bring their best confections and face off to see who wins first, second, and third places at the first-ever Beverly Road Sweet Walk.” (Mt. Lebanon Magazine, April 2020) The Sweet Walk...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Drink at Home, Get Rid of It Now, Authorities Say

With warmer temperatures moving in as summer approaches, drinking enough liquids to avoid dehydration is more important than ever. And while keeping water handy may help you avoid being parched, not every drink in your fridge may be a safe bet for quenching your thirst, especially now that a specific type of beverage is being pulled from the market due to safety concerns. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this drink now.
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: We lost a good one on the city council

What has just happened to Scott Huber is unconscionable. The people who started the fire on the internet knew exactly what they were doing and fanned the flames. Now I hear that they are saying, It wasn’t us. HAH!. Scott was one council member who put his energy where his...
Daily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Good's vote on police merits only contempt

Fifth District Rep. Bob Good has sunk to a new low. He recently joined just 20 other congresspersons (all Republicans) in voting against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the law enforcement officers who attempted to defend our U.S. Capitol against the rioting insurrectionists who stormed and ransacked the building on Jan. 6, resulting in the deaths or injuries of many officers.
Star-Tribune

Town Crier: Family Stuff

2021 Deer Creek Days Art Show will be held June 23 to 26 at the Glenrock Library, 506 S. 4th Street. Entry guidelines and forms can be found on the Deer Creek Days Facebook page or by contacting Glenda Glasser at 259-2307. The primary focus is to encourage art. Muni...
yoursun.com

LETTER: My husband's good deeds were unrewarded

F.I.S.H. (Friends in Service Here) is a volunteer service organization which furnishes free transportation, especially for senior citizens. For several years my husband drove for North Port FISH which served Sarasota County. He was in much demand because his car was convenient for persons with walkers or wheelchairs. In fact one summer he logged 1,500 miles.
Weatherford Democrat

LETTER: Pollution, profits over public's good

How is your environment and your health? Did you know they are intertwined ? Yes, in Texas big corporations have their say above yours. Our voices and our personal well being have gone out the window, just like all the litter and debris carelessly thrown out of automobiles and loud, running pickup trucks.
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Defeat of 'For the People Act' good for Montana

The "For the People Act," the liberal elections bill, was defeated in the U.S. Senate. That is good news for Montana and really good news for the nation as the Constitution gives the states a role to play in elections, as it should be. It is also good for Montana...
WGRZ TV

Good Neighbors: The Letter Project

Genesee Valley H.S. student Lealah Greene sent hand-written letters of appreciation to members of her rural community. Her documentary earned state-wide honors.
Franklin County Times

Such stuff as dreams are made on

Let me tell you about a news story I reported on once. I was out and about in the town where I was working at the time, and I heard the city was going to try to close this neighborhood park. See, the park was located right on the line...
lambcountyleadernews.com

Good Things Come to Those That Wait ...

This is just an old saying but what we find is that there is a lot of truth to it if it is the Lord that we are waiting on. But what happens? Many of us become so impatient that we don’t want to wait! Instead, we get a bright idea and what do we do? We tell God to move out the way because He’s holding up the line and we don’t have time to wait. Only to find ourselves Saying - “I knew I should…