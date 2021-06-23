Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – New movie title, cast, and story details announced
As the old expression goes: You can’t keep $ billion movie franchise about giant robots who change into walking product placements down. Following 2018’s Bumblebee, Paramount has announced the next chapter in the Transformers film franchise during a special online press event, and things are about to get… beastly. Titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, this upcoming live-action movie will be directed by Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. and will finally see characters from the short-lived but popular 1990s Beast Wars: Transformers CG cartoon make their live-action debut.www.criticalhit.net