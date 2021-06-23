Atrial Fibrillation Burden: An Update
Kathryn D. Tiver; Jing Quah; Anandaroop Lahiri; Anand N. Ganesan; Andrew D. McGavigan. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an established independent risk factor for stroke. Current guidelines regard AF as binary; either present or absent, with the decision for anti-coagulation driven by clinical variables alone. However, there are increasing data to support a biological gradient of AF burden and stroke risk, both in clinical and non-clinical AF phenotypes. As such, this raises the concept of combining AF burden assessment with a clinical risk score to refine and individualize the assessment of stroke risk in AF—the CHA2DS2VASc-AFBurden score. We review the published data supporting a biological gradient to try and construct a putative schema of risk attributable to AF burden.www.medscape.com