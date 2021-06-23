LETTER: Supports Rep. Giddings

Each of us who values his vote must remain on the alert, despite the fact that the liberal attempt to nationalize our system of elections was stopped on its first attempt. The so-called For the People Act, which would more accurately be named the End Honest Elections Act, was blocked last month in the Senate. However, it may be brought up again at any time. Furthermore, there is the strong possibility that some of its worst provisions might be added to another bill on which a vote is expected.