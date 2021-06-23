Cancel
Congress & Courts

LETTER: Supports Rep. Giddings

 11 days ago

Regarding the June 2, 2021, letter portraying Rep. Priscilla Giddings as betrayer of a rape victim’s identity, there are omitted facts. The 19-year-old accuser worked as a low-paid legislative helper. She is single with a 3-year-old child. She is not a victim, because the investigative police report of the incident, filed several days after it and based on her version, resulted in the accuser’s case being dropped. The legislator involved successfully passed three polygraph tests; the accuser took none.

