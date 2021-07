Full spoilers for this week's Loki below! Marvel fans may have had their jaw drop more than once in this week's episode of the Disney+ original series Loki, not the least of which is because of its mid-credits scene. As the episode came to a close fans were surprised to find Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief be pruned by the TVA, seemingly deleted from reality forever. When that clip after the first batch of credits begins we see that not only is Hiddleston still alive but that he's not alone, and he's not the only Loki in the world.