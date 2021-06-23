LETTER: Sweep your own porch

For many of us, the world seems to be in a time of great change, some might even say chaos as we emerge from the greatest pandemic of the last 100 years. And, yet, every day, people in the Phillips Community greet the day, put a life and family together, work hard to make ends meet and do so using their many diverse, cultural ways of knowing to try to make it happen. For over 45 years, The Alley, a community governed media source,has also been doing its best to reflect many of those stories and keep on putting one foot in front of the other to keep publishing month after month. Published on a shoestring budget and largely volunteer run, The Alley informs, engages, and facilitates communication and promotes the exchange of information, opinion, culture and creativity among thousands. The resilience of the Phillips Community is resounding, and it inspires The Alley Newspaper to try to do its very best to reflect this resiliency within the pages each month.