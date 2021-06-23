UW-Madison hires internally for next chief diversity officer

September will conclude the nationwide search for the new chief diversity officer. Kevin Bailey, the vice chancellor of Student Affairs, is the chair of the committee that is charged with searching for a new diversity officer. According to Bailey, not everyone can be the diversity officer, only someone with sufficient experience can take over the position. The person placed into this position will report directly to Chancellor Gaber as a Cabinet member. “This is the person who will champion the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) on our campus and ensure that we are a diverse and equitable and inclusive campus,” Bailey said.