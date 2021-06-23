Local writers, editors start publishing company in St. Cloud all about showcasing diversity
ST. CLOUD — Two St. Cloud professionals are starting a venture intended to amplify stories of diversity for the next generation of readers and writers. Husband and wife team Abdi Mahad and Hudda Ibrahim are launching independent publishing company Diverse Voices Press, an enterprise focused on helping authors tell stories about diversity. Mahad is the principal founder, and Ibrahim the co-founder.www.sctimes.com