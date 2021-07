Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is determined to stay at Old Trafford this summer and still plans to retain his spot in the starting lineup. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a decision to make this summer when it comes to his goalkeeper. De Gea is the club's top earner but has been guilty of a few too many poor performances, but he has retained his spot in the squad ahead of young Dean Henderson - who will push for an exit if he is asked to remain on the bench.