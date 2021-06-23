Greatly Enhance Your Immune and Endocrine Systems to Help Prevent Illness and Expedite Healing Through Utilizing Neuroscience and Epigenetics

With COVID-19 vaccines working and restrictions lifting across the country, it’s finally time for those now vaccinated who’ve been hunkered down at home to ditch the sweatpants and reemerge from their Netflix caves. But your brain may not be so eager to dive back into your former social life.Social distancing measures proved essential for slowing COVID-19’s spread worldwide – preventing upward of an estimated 500 million cases. But, while necessary, 15 months away from each other has taken a toll on people’s mental health.In a national survey last fall, 36% of adults in the U.S. – including 61% of young...