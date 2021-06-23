Cancel
Bayfield, WI

The Big Top rises again in Bayfield for 35th anniversary year

APG of Wisconsin
 11 days ago

Each year in May, a sure sign of summer is the raising of the Big Top tent near Bayfield, where Big Top Chautauqua holds its summer season of concerts and performances. Since 2019 a permanent shell over the tent makes the annual tent-raising a thing of the past, but the return of shows to the big tent is still a rite of summer — and a ritual that was not possible last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the music began to flow again on Mt. Ashwabay last week and will continue through Sept. 17.

