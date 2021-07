ITHACA, N.Y. — Generally speaking, the recent trend in new Collegetown housing proposals has been on the more modest side of size and stature. It makes sense: many of the choicest sites, with larger lots and buildable zoning envelopes, were either developed in the initial rezoning and “Collegetown construction boom” of the mid-2010s, or land-banked by developers for future projects, as we’re seeing with the Novarr-Proujansky proposal for the multi-phase Collegetown Innovation District.