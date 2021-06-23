WIAA state track and field: Cashton senior Adelynn Hyatt trading individual achievements for team ones

THE MEET: The 26th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Team Tennis Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, June 25-26. The meet takes place at two locations. The Division 1 tournament will be held at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire, Wis., and the Division 2 tournament will be conducted at the Sports Core in Kohler, Wis. Action will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be a limit of four tickets per competitor. Tickets will be sold at the venue Eau Claire. At Kohler, tickets must be purchased online only through participant schools. Ticket prices are $9 per session.